Summer Youth Volunteer Program is back! Apply now-April 28
Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda
When:
Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
The Center for Development and Civic Engagement is accepting applications now for the 2023 Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System.
The 8-week program runs from June 12 - August 4 for volunteers ages 14-18.
Youth volunteers accepted into the program get the opportunity to:
• Support our community’s Veterans
• Gain valuable skills and work experience
• Earn 100+ hours community service hours for college applications
• Access scholarship opportunities for youth who volunteer over 100 hours
Space is limited. Apply by April 28.
• Complete application with parent/guardian signature vha- 10- 7055- form.xft (va.gov)
• Submit 1 page essay explaining why you want to be part of the 2023 VA Loma Linda Summer Youth Volunteer Program
• Must be willing to commit to at least 100 hours of volunteering
• Youth Volunteer and Parent/Guardian must attend Virtual Orientation (Date TBD)
• Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID–19 per CDC definition or have medical/religious exemption
To apply or get more information, contact VA Loma Linda Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 909-825-7084 Ext 6011 or LLVAVoluntaryservices@va.gov
See more events