Summer Youth Volunteer Program is back! Apply now-April 28

Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement is accepting applications now for the 2023 Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System.

The 8-week program runs from June 12 - August 4 for volunteers ages 14-18.

Youth volunteers accepted into the program get the opportunity to:

• Support our community’s Veterans

• Gain valuable skills and work experience

• Earn 100+ hours community service hours for college applications

• Access scholarship opportunities for youth who volunteer over 100 hours

Space is limited. Apply by April 28.

• Complete application with parent/guardian signature vha- 10- 7055- form.xft (va.gov)

• Submit 1 page essay explaining why you want to be part of the 2023 VA Loma Linda Summer Youth Volunteer Program

• Must be willing to commit to at least 100 hours of volunteering

• Youth Volunteer and Parent/Guardian must attend Virtual Orientation (Date TBD)

• Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID–19 per CDC definition or have medical/religious exemption

To apply or get more information, contact VA Loma Linda Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 909-825-7084 Ext 6011 or LLVAVoluntaryservices@va.gov