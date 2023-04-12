Skip to Content
Summer Youth Volunteer Program is back! Apply now-April 28

four young people smiling

Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda

When:

Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Cost:

Free

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement is accepting applications now for the 2023 Summer Youth Volunteer Program at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System.

The 8-week program runs from June 12 - August 4 for volunteers ages 14-18. 

Youth volunteers accepted into the program get the opportunity to:

• Support our community’s Veterans

• Gain valuable skills and work experience

• Earn 100+ hours community service hours for college applications

• Access scholarship opportunities for youth who volunteer over 100 hours

Space is limited. Apply by April 28.

• Complete application with parent/guardian signature  vha- 10- 7055- form.xft (va.gov) 

• Submit 1 page essay explaining why you want to be part of the 2023 VA Loma Linda Summer Youth Volunteer Program

• Must be willing to commit to at least 100 hours of volunteering

• Youth Volunteer and Parent/Guardian must attend Virtual Orientation (Date TBD)

• Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID–19 per CDC definition or have medical/religious exemption

To apply or get more information, contact VA Loma Linda Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 909-825-7084 Ext 6011 or LLVAVoluntaryservices@va.gov

 

 

Last updated: