VA2K Walk & Roll

Let's walk together and learn about a healthy, active lifestyle while supporting homeless Veterans at VA2K!

VA2K Walk & Roll

Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

Main Campus & Ambulatory Care Center

New items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and refillable water bottles for homeless Veterans can be donated at or before the event through VA Loma Linda Healthcare System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). If you have questions about donations, contact CDCE at 909.825.7084 ext. 6011.