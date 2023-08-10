Community Blood Drive
Community blood drive at VA Loma Linda
When:
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Walk-ins welcome, appointment recommended. Schedule your appointment at https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105500 *
Community Blood Drive @ VALLHS
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
* Disclaimer of Hyperlinks: The appearance of external hyperlinks does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs of the linked web sites, or the information, products or services contained therein.
See more events