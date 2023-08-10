Community Blood Drive

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Walk-ins welcome, appointment recommended. Schedule your appointment at https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105500 *

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357

