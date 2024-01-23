VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a Women Veterans Resource Fair in Palm Desert with resources and education recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who have served in the Armed Forces, and providing resources tailored to their unique needs.

Sy Kaplan CBOC

72700 Dinah Shore Drive #200

Palm Desert, CA 92211

February 15

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more information please contact:

Veterans Experience Office (VEO)

(909) 528-2938