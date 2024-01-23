Skip to Content

Women Veterans Resource Fair

A group of women smiling

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Sy Kaplan VA Clinic

72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200

Palm Desert, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a Women Veterans Resource Fair in Palm Desert with resources and education recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who have served in the Armed Forces, and providing resources tailored to their unique needs.

Sy Kaplan CBOC
72700 Dinah Shore Drive #200
Palm Desert, CA 92211

February 15
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more information please contact:
Veterans Experience Office (VEO)
(909) 528-2938

