Women Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200
Palm Desert, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a Women Veterans Resource Fair in Palm Desert with resources and education recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women who have served in the Armed Forces, and providing resources tailored to their unique needs.
Sy Kaplan CBOC
72700 Dinah Shore Drive #200
Palm Desert, CA 92211
February 15
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
For more information please contact:
Veterans Experience Office (VEO)
(909) 528-2938