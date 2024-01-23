Skip to Content

Community Blood Drive

Heart graphic. Community Blood Drive at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System

When:

Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Walk-ins welcome, appointment recommended. Schedule your appointment at LifeStream - Donor Portal (lstream.org)*

Community Blood Drive @ VALLHS
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

 

* Disclaimer of Hyperlinks: The appearance of external hyperlinks does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Veterans Affairs of the linked web sites, or the information, products or services contained therein.

See more events

Last updated: