Community Blood Drive
When:
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Walk-ins welcome, appointment recommended. Schedule your appointment at LifeStream - Donor Portal (lstream.org)*
