VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a community blood drive Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Walk-ins welcome, appointment recommended. Schedule your appointment at LifeStream - Donor Portal (lstream.org)*

Community Blood Drive @ VALLHS

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357

