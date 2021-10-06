Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Loma Linda are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Bobby Walker
Chief, Veteran Experience Office
VA Loma Linda health care
Phone: 909-583-6133
Email: Bobby.Walker10@va.gov
Bryant Zamora
Patient Advocate
VA Loma Linda health care
Phone: 909-583-6133
Email: Bryant.Zamora@va.gov
Maximo Ramos
Patient Advocate
VA Loma Linda health care
Phone: 909-583-6133
Email: Maximo.Ramos@va.gov
Rodolfo Martinez
Patient Advocate
VA Loma Linda health care
Phone: 909-583-6133
Email: Rodolfo.Martinez8@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Loma Linda
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights