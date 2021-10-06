 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Loma Linda are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Bobby Walker

Bobby Walker

Chief, Veteran Experience Office

VA Loma Linda health care

Phone: 909-583-6133

Email: Bobby.Walker10@va.gov

Bryant Zamora

Bryant Zamora

Patient Advocate

VA Loma Linda health care

Phone: 909-583-6133

Email: Bryant.Zamora@va.gov

Maximo Ramos

Maximo Ramos

Patient Advocate

VA Loma Linda health care

Phone: 909-583-6133

Email: Maximo.Ramos@va.gov

Rodolfo Martinez

Rodolfo Martinez

Patient Advocate

VA Loma Linda health care

Phone: 909-583-6133

Email: Rodolfo.Martinez8@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Loma Linda

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: