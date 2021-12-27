Mental Health Access Clinic Moves to Main Hospital Emergency Department Jan. 3, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

December 27, 2021

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda's Mental Health Access Clinic is moving January 3, 2022, to the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans’ Hospital Emergency Department, located at 11201 Benton Street, Loma Linda, CA 92357.

The access clinic is relocating from the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) to provide a one-stop location where Veterans can receive emergency medical attention and same-day mental health care.

Veterans can visit the Emergency Department 24/7 for urgent mental health care and medical attention. The Mental Health Access Clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide expanded same-day mental health care services such as:

crisis intervention therapy

help to establish, resume, or update mental health care treatment plans

psychiatric medication consultations

information on available mental healthcare interventions and treatments

If you’re a Veteran experiencing a life-threatening mental health emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.

For non-emergency mental health assistance, Veterans can call 909-825-7084 ext. 5085 to schedule an appointment at the VALLHS Mental Health Access Clinic, or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 for Veterans.