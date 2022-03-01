Palm Desert VA Clinic moves to new state-of-the-art location

PRESS RELEASE

March 1, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System officials announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art primary care facility on 72700 Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert March 3. Veterans enrolled in the Palm Desert community-based outpatient clinic will receive care at the new location.

The new Palm Desert VA clinic is open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. The clinic is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

The clinic provides primary care, behavioral health, telemedicine, preventive medicine, neurology, infectious disease, lab, and audiology services. Palm Desert also hosts the MOVE! weight management program supported by the VA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

Palm Desert VA clinic is one of five community-based outpatient clinics providing care to more than 31,000 Veterans in the Inland Empire. Community-based outpatient clinics allow Veterans to receive care close to where they live and increases access to health and wellness services.

VA community-based outpatient clinics in Victorville, Murrieta, Corona, and Rancho Cucamonga moved to new locations on October 1. STGi, a medical contracting company, manages all five community clinics.

The clinic located on Cook St. closed Feb.28.

Veterans enrolled at the Palm Desert VA Clinic can schedule appointments through the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System central appointment line 909-825-7084 ext. 5085, or online at My HealtheVet https://www.myhealth.va.gov/.

VALLHS is committed to providing safe, quality, consistent healthcare for our Nation’s Veterans.