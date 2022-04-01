 Skip to Content

VA Loma Linda consolidates COVID-19 testing sites

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System will consolidate COVID-19 testing locations April 4 in response to decreased infection rates within the community.

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System will consolidate COVID-19 testing locations April 4 in response to decreased infection rates within the community. 

All COVID-19 testing for Veterans and staff will be conducted at the main hospital near the emergency department entrance.  The pre-procedural testing site located at the Ambulatory Care Center will close after the last appointment on April 2. 

Veterans with pre-op COVID-19 test appointments should report to the testing site located at the main facility near the ER entrance.

The COVID-19 pre-procedural testing team notified Veterans with pre-op testing appointments scheduled after April 2 of the location change through the mail and telephone calls. 

Veterans, family members, and caregivers with questions about an upcoming COVID-19 testing appointment may call (909) 825-7084 extension 4324 for assistance.

Media contacts

Mikaela Cade, PAO, Chief of Communications

(909) 735-7833

mikaela.cade@va.gov

