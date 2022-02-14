VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Recognizes National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 14, 2022

Print

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System will render a National Salute to Veteran Patients Feb. 14-18 to show appreciation for Veterans while increasing community awareness of VA’s mission and volunteer opportunities.

Inpatient and outpatient Veterans at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital and Ambulatory Care Center will receive more than 2,300 donated items, distributed by VALLHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement staff and volunteers.

"As we take a moment to salute our Veteran patients, VA recognizes the efforts of volunteers and community members who help support our mission and we encourage all Americans to reach out to VA to explore more ways to give back," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “For more than 75 years, volunteers have helped us keep America’s promise to Veterans by providing supplemental services and support when and where Veterans need it most."

Volunteers support VA’s mission to care for Veterans and enhance patient experience. Volunteering at VA is an opportunity to show appreciation for military service, build camaraderie and skills, and give back to the community.

“I love working with our great team of volunteers and staff,” said Peggy Cranford, volunteer at VALLHS for over 15 years. “Volunteering allows me to connect with military Veterans, stay busy and keep moving. I enjoy meeting Veterans, asking how they’re doing, listening to their stories and hearing about their experience at the VA hospital.”

Volunteers can support Veterans by serving as patient escorts, greeters, courtesy cart drivers, volunteer transportation network drivers, administrative positions, greeters and more at various VALLHS locations. CDCE hosts volunteer orientation sessions monthly.

Visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility/ to find a facility near you and volunteer as an individual or a group. For more information, contact CDCE at 909-583-6011.