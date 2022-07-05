VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Women Veterans Town Hall Meeting July 20
July 5, 2022
Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a women Veterans virtual town hall meeting July 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss primary care, community care, and women’s whole health.
All women Veterans, caregivers, and family members enrolled to VALLHS are invited to join online or by phone.
Click here to join the Webex meeting online
Meeting password: KMvT3tAq*33
Call (404) 397-1596 to join the meeting by phone
Meeting number (access code): 2760 138 9543 #
For more information on the Women Veterans Health Program, visit https://www.va.gov/loma-linda-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/