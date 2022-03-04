VA Loma Linda hosts drive-thru baby shower and resource fair May 13

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is hosting a drive-thru baby shower and resource fair May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ambulatory Care Center for enrolled Veterans that are new and expectant parents.

Eligible Veterans must register by April 8 for the invitation-only event hosted by VALLHS Women Veterans Healthcare at the ACC.

“We are honored to support all Veterans welcoming new babies into their families at our fifth annual baby shower,” said Sommer Feliciano, LVN, co-maternity care coordinator at VALLHS. “This invite-only event is free for Veterans because of the generous donations and support we receive from our community partners and Veteran Service Organizations.”

The invitation-only baby shower is made possible by VA staff, volunteers and donations from the local community. Last year, more than 90 Veteran families received diaper bags filled with new baby items, and learned about VA and community resources.

To register for an invitation to the baby shower, contact the Maternity Care Team at 909.825.7084 ext. 7831 or 7832.

To coordinate donations or volunteer support, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 909.825.7084 ext. 6011.

VALLHS is committed to providing Veterans an exceptional experience every single time. We offer a variety of health care services to address the unique needs of women Veterans. Visit our website to learn more: Women Veteran care | VA Loma Linda Health Care | Veterans Affairs