VA Loma Linda Offers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Second Booster to Eligible Individuals Starting April 11

April 7, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is offering a second booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Veterans, SAVE LIVES Act recipients, and VA employees starting April 11 at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and Ambulatory Care Center.

In accordance with FDA authorization and CDC recommendation, a second booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, eligible recipients are:

Individuals 50 years of age and older

Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised

Individuals who received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series and booster dose

Appointment highly recommended; walk-ins welcome. Call 909-825-7084 ext. 6212 or ext. 5085 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital (Main)

11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday-Friday

Moderna boosters available; Moderna and Janssen initial series and boosters

Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)

26001 Redlands Blvd., Redlands, CA 92373

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Moderna booster doses only

“Booster shots are an important step forward in the fight against COVID-19,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “With the authorization of additional COVID-19 vaccine booster options, VA is helping more Veterans maximize their protection, continuing our work to keep people safe and save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccination and boosters, talk with your healthcare provider about your medical conditions and whether getting an additional COVID-19 vaccine is appropriate for you.