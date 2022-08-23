Women’s comprehensive primary care services move to new location

PRESS RELEASE

Loma Linda , CA — Women Veterans’ comprehensive primary care services are moving from the Juliet Clinic at the Ambulatory Care Center to the Women’s Health Center at 10391 Corporate Drive in Redlands Sept. 12. Women Veterans enrolled at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System will receive care at the new location.

The Women’s Health Center contains the comprehensive primary care women’s health clinic, gynecology surgery service, and women Veterans program manager and team. Specialty services such as laboratory, ultrasound and mammography will remain at their current location.

The new facility features 12 single-patient private exam rooms and two procedure rooms with dedicated patient lift systems. The center has about 12,000 square feet of floor space, nearly double the previous space for women-centric care in an updated private setting.

“We’re enhancing facilities, training staff, and improving services to make sure women Veterans can access VA health care that is tailored to their needs,” said VALLHS Women Veterans Program Manager Lisa Roybal. “We’re honored to support the growing number of women Veterans at VA with comprehensive care in a sensitive, respectful environment.”

Renovation began October 2021 and took 10 months to complete. Tenant improvement costs were approximately $2.5 million including architect and construction fees. The new facility offers expanded access for women Veterans with 17 front parking spaces, two ADA accessible, and 11 additional rear parking spots.

The Women’s Health Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends and Federal holidays.

Our women Veterans program offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, gynecology, nutrition, mental health and more. If you have questions about the women Veterans program or the new Women’s Health Center, please contact the program manager at 909-583-6765. For more information, visit Women Veteran Care | VA Loma Linda Health Care | Veterans Affairs.