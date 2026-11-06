Operating status
VA Loma Linda health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 877-252-4866
Change your appointment: 909-825-7084 or 800-741-8387 (toll-free)
Media inquiries: 909-583-6193
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 909-825-7084 or 800-741-8387 (toll-free)
Pharmacy refill: 909-777-3259
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 877-252-4866
Public affairs: