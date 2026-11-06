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Operating status

VA Loma Linda health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 877-252-4866

Change your appointment: 909-825-7084 or 800-741-8387 (toll-free)

Media inquiries: 909-583-6193

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 909-825-7084 or 800-741-8387 (toll-free)

Pharmacy refill: 909-777-3259

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 877-252-4866

Public affairs: