Research Program
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (VALLHCS) Research and Development Program has been an active and productive service for more than 30 years and currently is participating in research activities involving more than investigators. Major disciplines are represented in over projects. The goal of this program to continue to facilitate funded research that will significantly advance our understanding of the mechanisms of disease and will contribute to improved clinical practice and delivery of care to our Veterans.
Participation in Research Information
Materials in the links below provide basic information about VA research and summarize Veterans' rights and welfare.
"I'm a Veteran. Should I Participate in Research?"
Volunteering in Research - Download printable version of the booklet (990 KB, PDF)
Download and print "What questions should I ask before I Volunteer"
English(111 KB, PDF)|Spanish(130 KB, PDF)
Major research emphasis includes clinical trials, clinical science research, health services research, rehabilitation research and related technologies, basic science, and animal research. In FY 2009, VALLHCS received approximately million dollars in research funding from VA Office of Research and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), private funding sources, and various pharmaceutical companies.
For more information contact the Office of Research Administration at