The Office of Research Administration provides administrative support for the facility’s research committees including the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC), the Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), the Institutional Review Board (IRB), and the Research and Development (R&D) Committee. These committees are tasked with ensuring subject safety, regulatory compliance, and scientific rigor of all approved research projects and report directly to executive leadership at the VALLHCS.

Additionally, the ORA staff provides supportive assistance and guidance to senior investigators in the submission of competitive grants for VA and non-VA funding. The ORA also supports and promotes the career development of young investigators by providing assistance in career development award packages.