In 2007, the VALLHCS Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) successfully obtained accreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, Inc. (AAHRPP). Consequently, the HRPP received a full 3 year accreditation. In addition, the animal component of the facility’s research program is fully accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC).
The Office of Research Administration provides administrative support for the facility’s research committees including the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC), the Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), the Institutional Review Board (IRB), and the Research and Development (R&D) Committee. These committees are tasked with ensuring subject safety, regulatory compliance, and scientific rigor of all approved research projects and report directly to executive leadership at the VALLHCS.
Additionally, the ORA staff provides supportive assistance and guidance to senior investigators in the submission of competitive grants for VA and non-VA funding. The ORA also supports and promotes the career development of young investigators by providing assistance in career development award packages.
Mohan Subburaman, Acting ACOS/ Research ext. 6180
Maria Rodriguez, Administrative Officer for Research ext. 6159
Sunbeam Obomsawin, Human Research Protection Program Administrator ext. 2264
Ernest Alva, R&D Committee Coordinator and Grants Manager ext. 1500
Sophia Rodriguez, IRB Committee Coordinator ext. 1977
Terry Dent, HR Coordinator and Budget Analyst ext. 6051
Dion Chessar, Budget Analyst ext. 1991
Aimee Rodriguez, Health Science Specialist- Clinical Coordinator Pulmonary ext. 6368
Candy Rodgers, Program Specialist- Study Coordinator ext. 2447