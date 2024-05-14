VA Loma Linda Cancer Research Program
The Cancer Center at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (VALLHCS) was established in 2004 and has been accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer from 2007 to present. Research is an essential part of the high standards placed on VALLHCS as a COC accredited institution.
MISSION
- Provide Veterans with greater and easier access to innovative cancer clinical trials.
- Promote development of therapeutic cancer agents.
- Decrease the economic burden of high-cost chemotherapy drugs
- Promote the highest possible quality of patient cancer care
CLINICAL RESEARCH
Three types of cancer clinical research are done at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (VALLHCS). Investigator initiated studies, industry sponsored studies, and National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored studies. To conduct NCI clinical trials, sites must be a member of an NCI supported Oncology group. VA LLHCS is a member of SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) VA consortium. This membership was obtained in October of 2017 to strengthen our research program through networking, collaboration, and support with other VA facilities to conduct clinical trials.
Other collaborative organizations are the American Cancer Society and Loma Linda University.
Clinical research may include:
- Cancer-specific biorepositories or tissue banks
- Prevention trials (testing new approaches that are aimed to lower the risk of developing a certain type of cancer)
- Screening trials (examining new approaches to detect cancer)
- Diagnostic trials (examining tests or procedures used to identify or diagnose cancer)
- Treatment trials to determine if new medications or regimens are effective against cancer. These interventions may be medical products, such as drugs or devices; procedures; or changes to participants’ behavior, such as diet.
- Economics of care related to cancer care
- Quality-of-life or supportive care trials
- Genetic studies
- Patient registries with an underlying cancer research focus (such as the National Oncologic PET Registry)
Current VALLHCS Cancer Research Investigators:
Jeena Chorath MD, Oncology-Hematology
Jedediah Dixon, MD – Interventional Radiologist
Apoorva Jayarangaiah MD Oncology-Hematology
Simmerdeep Kaur MD - Oncology-Hematology
Yuankai Lin MD, PhD, FAHIM
Takisha Lindler, MD – Urology Chief
Zarah Dulce F. Lucas
Mark Reeves MD, PhD – Surgical Oncology Chief
Heather Rojas, MD – Clinical Laboratory & Pathology Chief
Thu Tang MD – Interventional Radiology
Renee Wilterding, PA , Oncology
Salman Zaheer MD – Thoracic Surgery
Oncology Study Coordinator:
Sheba Malik MBBS, CCRC (Certified Clinical Research Coordinator) contact
TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH
The VALLHCS Cancer Center maintains a cancer translational research laboratory. Its purposes include the study of fundamental cancer mechanisms, and the evaluation of novel cancer therapies for in-vitro and in-vivo laboratory models.