The Veterinary Medical Unit (VMU) supports our biomedical researchers by offering a state-of-the-art, internationally accredited laboratory animal research facility where they can work towards achieving their breakthroughs.

The renovated 15,000 sq ft VMU facility is well equipped. There is an impressive array of imaging devices, including fluoroscopy, micro-ultrasound, micro-DEXA scan, micro-computed tomography, and the latest 2D and 3D optical tomography units. There is an array of 3D printing systems. One of the advanced 3D printing units can bioprint custom designed implants. There are also advanced sound booth hearing systems and well-appointed rodent surgical suites.

In support of facility operations, there are HEPA filtered change-out and dumping stations, a Getinge walk through cage and rack wash sanitation unit, autoclaves, an automated bedding dispenser, an automated water bagging system, and two submicron water filtration systems. Modern HEPA-filtered ventilated caging systems house the rodents in caging with individual air filtration. The Pharmacy Department assists the VMU with stocking and monitoring the drug dispensation Pyxis Medstation.

The VMU support and research activities are part of the Research Services biomedical research programs. These activities are closely monitored and regulated. VMU operations adhere to Federal, State, and national VA regulations. The VA's Institutional Care and Use Committee (IACUC), Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), and Research and Development Committee (R&D) all partake in overseeing the VMU biomedical research activities. Since 1982, our biomedical animal research program has successfully maintained its respected Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC International) accreditation. The Office of Research Oversight (ORO) Biomedical Research Programs inspections program chose our VMU as a test site for developing its national inspection program.

The VMU staff includes Dr. Wolf, DVM Ph.D., Veterinary Medical Officer; Dan Mitroi MS, MPA, RLATG, Biomedical Science Technician; Marc Harrison, Biomedical Science Technician; and Jayarante Mudiyanselage, Biomedical Science Technician.