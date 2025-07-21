Mr. Young began his VA career in 2010 as a Presidential Management Fellow at the VA Sierra Pacific Network Office (VISN 21) working for the deputy network director. Upon completion of the fellowship program in 2012, he took an administrative role at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Mr. Young continued at the VA Northern California Health Care System and VA Long Beach Healthcare System serving as the Health Systems Specialist to the Chief of Staff and Deputy Director, respectively.

Mr. Young is a native Southern Californian born and raised in Orange County. He graduated from the George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and continued at GWU to complete his Juris Doctor degree. Mr. Young is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.