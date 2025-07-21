As Chief Nursing Executive, she is accountable for providing leadership, direction, and administration for day-to-day operations associated with direct patient care activities and clinical education and development, including continuous improvement of nursing services and staff to meet the needs and expectations of over 78,000 unique Veterans served by VA Loma Linda.



Jane McCarthy joined the VA Loma Linda team from the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, where she was serving as Acting Deputy Nurse Executive and Chief Nurse of the Perioperative and Infection Control Services. She also served as the Acting Associate Director Patient Care Services at VAGLA.

Ms. McCarthy obtained her Undergraduate and Graduate Nursing Degrees from the University of Wisconsin. She began her Nursing Career in critical care and worked as a traveling ICU nurse throughout the country. She held positions at Marquette University and UW-Madison School of Nursing as a Clinical Assistant Professor for many years.



Ms. McCarthy began her Veterans Health Administration career in 2010 as Nurse Manager of SICU, CCU and ICU at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was deployed to Puerto Rico in September of 2017 as part of the Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) program, relieving critical care RNs at the San Juan VA Medical Center after Hurricane Maria. Ms. McCarthy feels privileged to serve and work with our nations heroes, reinforcing VA Core Values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence (ICARE).