He has served in various roles within the offices of the Chief of Staff and the Medical Center Director before transitioning over to Financial Management in 2013. Mr. Choi held the Supervisory

Budget Analyst and the Assistant Chief Financial Officer position prior to being

promoted to the Chief Financial Officer in 2016.



Mr. Choi is passionate about serving veterans and aligning with VA Loma Linda's

mission of "answering the call to make lives better today than yesterday". He is a strong

believer that his “Healthcare administration experience in managing systems, improving

efficiencies and leading teams will help enhance veteran care and contribute to the

organization's goals.”



Mr. Choi earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of

California, Riverside in 2007. He has completed his Master of Public Health from Loma

Linda University in 2008. He is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development

Program and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

As the Associate Director for Operations, Mr. Choi oversees the operations of Health

Administration Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Prosthetics, Veteran Experience

Office, VA Operated CBOCs, Environmental Management Services, and the Canteen

Services.