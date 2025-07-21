Michael Choi ; MPH
Associate Director
VA Loma Linda health care
Mr. Choi started his VA career in 2007 as an Administrative Intern at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System within the Chief of Staff’s office.
He has served in various roles within the offices of the Chief of Staff and the Medical Center Director before transitioning over to Financial Management in 2013. Mr. Choi held the Supervisory
Budget Analyst and the Assistant Chief Financial Officer position prior to being
promoted to the Chief Financial Officer in 2016.
Mr. Choi is passionate about serving veterans and aligning with VA Loma Linda's
mission of "answering the call to make lives better today than yesterday". He is a strong
believer that his “Healthcare administration experience in managing systems, improving
efficiencies and leading teams will help enhance veteran care and contribute to the
organization's goals.”
Mr. Choi earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of
California, Riverside in 2007. He has completed his Master of Public Health from Loma
Linda University in 2008. He is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development
Program and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
As the Associate Director for Operations, Mr. Choi oversees the operations of Health
Administration Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Prosthetics, Veteran Experience
Office, VA Operated CBOCs, Environmental Management Services, and the Canteen
Services.