Stories
VA Loma Linda health care top stories.
VA Loma Linda supports Veteran families at drive-thru baby shower
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System partnered with community organizations to support more than one hundred new and expectant Veteran parents with supplies and healthcare resources at a drive-thru baby shower May 13.
Rep. Pete Aguilar Visits Veteran Patients at VA Loma Linda
U.S. Representative Pete Aguilar (CA-31) visited the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital here Feb. 14 to recognize National Salute to Veteran Patients week and Valentine’s Day.