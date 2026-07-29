Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at our Jerry L. Pettis VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System. Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We appreciate the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide important services throughout our healthcare system to support an excellent experience for our Veterans.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Loma Linda health care

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Loma Linda health care, please call Human Resources at 909-825-7084, ext. 6557. You can also visit VA Desert Pacific Health Care Network (VISN 5.3) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.