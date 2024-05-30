Advance Care Planning considers:

Your values

Your culture

Your spiritual beliefs

Which treatments may or may not be right for you

Who you would like to speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself

Advance Care Planning can help:

Family and friends understand your wishes and advocate for what you want

Guide your healthcare team to carry out your medical decisions

Specify treatments and care you do or do not want

Give you and your trusted others peace of mind knowing your preferences are known and documented.

Reduce burden and stress during stressful times

Advance Care Planning Workshops (ACP-GV):

Advance Care Planning Workshops are made up of Veterans, just like you, who are interested in learning more about Advance Care Planning. They provide education, information and answers about Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives.

Through these workshops, Veterans experience:

A group setting where you can talk, learn and share experiences with other Veterans

Access to health care providers to ask questions and understand how to complete the VA Advance Directive

The chance to invite a friend or family member to attend the Workshop with you

Support while thinking about and talking about this difficult topic

The chance to document your wishes in an Advance Directive

Veterans encouraged to attend an ACP-GV Workshop are:

All Veterans! Advance Care Planning is not based on health status, age or knowledge level of Advance Care Planning and there can always be more to learn

If you do not have an Advance Directive on file with the VA, or you would like to update your existing Advance Directive

If you have not engaged in Advance Care Planning in the last 3 years. ACP is a lifelong, ongoing process that should be revisited frequently

After a significant loss or life change (ie., marriage, divorce, death of listed agent)

After any significant diagnosis or change in your health status

Veterans can bring a guest (i.e. partner, caregiver, friend, family member, etc.)

For more information or to make an appointment:

VA Loma Linda Advance Directive Program Coordinators