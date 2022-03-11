Dental Applicants

Resident candidates must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be a graduate of an ADA accredited North American Dental School.

Participate in Postdoctoral Application Support Services (PASS).

All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, politics, marital status, disabilities, age or membership or non-membership in a labor organization.

To apply for this residency complete the following steps:

Complete an official application through the Postdoctoral Application Support Service (PASS).(Note: National Board Examination Part I and Part II or Integrated National Board Dental Examination must be taken and passed prior to the first day of the program. The passing score must be sent to and received by the program prior to the first day of the program.) To complete your application, you must send the following items directly to the Program Director via mail:

1. Curriculum Vitae (mail copy)

2. Current 2X2 photo (mail copy)

3. Complete the application VA Form 10-2850d. (sign and mail copy)

4. Official Undergraduate (College) Transcripts (mailed directly to program)



5. DAT Scores (optional)

The preceding material must be received by date indicated on PASS website in order to complete your application. Deadline for application is December 1, 2021.

Completed applications or questions should be directed to:

Sarah Goodacre, DDS

Director, General Practice Residency Program

Dental Service (160)

VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center

26001 Redlands Blvd.

Redlands, CA 92373

909-894-7630 or Fax 909-894-7976

Email: Sarah.Goodacre@va.gov

Interviews

Interviews will be arranged by invitation from the Program Director, once all of your application materials have been received. The interviews are normally scheduled from September to December.

Only completed applications will be considered. Residents are selected based on their qualifications, references and interview.