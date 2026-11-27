Pharmacy Residency PGY1
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System offers a one-year Pharmacy Residency (PGY1) accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). The program offers four positions annually.
Program Description
The PGY1 pharmacy residency is designed to develop pharmacist practitioners with high-level skills required to manage patient care as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team. Residents will have opportunities for learning experiences in the following areas: inpatient central pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy, ambulatory care (PACT), anticoagulation, infectious disease, acute care, long-term care (Community Living Center), pharmacoeconomics, mental health, substance use disorder, pain, women’s health, oncology, and management. Residents will participate in clinical services including but not limited to: anticoagulation, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, tobacco cessation, COPD, thyroid disorders, antimicrobial stewardship, pain, and mental health. In addition, residents will complete a major project and staff every other weekend.
Purpose
The purpose of the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for post graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Vision
Our vision is to provide integrated pharmacy services to every patient, every day. Our employees practice in a safe, engaging environment that values teamwork and always places the patient at the center of all we do. Upon completion of the program, the pharmacy resident will be a competent, confident, and supportive Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner with the knowledge, skills, and ability to work in a variety of clinical settings.
Curriculum
VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 residents will be exposed to learning experiences in a wide variety of clinical pharmacy practice settings as displayed below, both in blocks and throughout the year as longitudinal experiences. In addition, residents will have the opportunity to customize their elective learning experiences.
Required Blocked Learning Experiences
- Residency Service Commitment Orientation: 2 weeks at start of program
- Inpatient Central Pharmacy: 5 weeks
- Outpatient Pharmacy Service: 5 weeks
- Ambulatory Care (PACT): 5 weeks
- Infectious Disease/ASP: 5 weeks
- Pharmacy Administration: 5 weeks
- Anticoagulation: 5 weeks
- Required elective #1: 6 weeks
- Required elective #2: 6 weeks
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Ambulatory Care PACT- (One day a week)
- Inpatient Pharmacy Service Commitment (Weekend Staffing)
- Residency Major Project
- Medication Use Evaluation (MUE)
- Professional Education & Communication
- Safe Medication
- Teaching Certification
Electives
- Community Living Center (Long-term care)
- Critical Care/Acute Care
- Emergency Medicine
- Mental Health
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Pharmacoeconomics/Academic Detailing
- Specialty Medicine
- Women’s Health
- General (PLK) Transplant (through Loma Linda University Medical Center, depending on availability)
- May discuss customized elective opportunities with the RPD/RAC
Stipend and Benefits
- Stipend: approximately $57,925
- 13 days annual leave
- 13 days sick leave
- 11 federal holidays
- Federal employee health insurance options
- Education leave for select conferences
- Uniform/lab coats
- Authorized Absence (leave with pay) to attend pre-approved professional conferences
- Partial financial support for registration fees and travel expenses to attend selected conferences
Pharmacist License Requirement
The resident must be licensed in any of the 50 states to practice as a pharmacist at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System within 120 days from the first day of their residency program. Noncompliance may result in termination from the program.
Application Materials
Applicants interested in applying to the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit materials to PhORCAS by January 2nd.
https://phorcas.cas.myliaison.com/applicant/
The following materials are required:
- Submit a letter of intent
- Submit a copy of your curriculum vitae
- Submit an official copy of your college transcript(s); Pass/Fail schools are to provide class ranking letter.
- 3 references to complete the PHORCAS reference request - preferably from the faculty (former or present), employers (former or present), or any clinical staff member who provided clinical pharmacy training
- If selected, participate in an interview
Special Requirements for Acceptance to the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program: Pharm.D. from an accredited college of pharmacy, US citizenship, licensure in any state.
Program Contacts
Kenneth Wong, Pharm.D.
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Email: Kenneth.wong5@va.gov
Christine Miller, Pharm.D., BCAP
PGY1 Residency Coordinator
Email: Christine.miller4@va.gov