Pharmacy Residency
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System offers a one year Pharmacy Practice Residency (PGY1) accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). Our program offers four positions annually.
Pharmacy Residency Informational Video
Deadline: January 1, 2022
As a friendly reminder, we are participating in PHORCAS this year.
This year we will be hosting two virtual Open House Sessions:
- Open House Dates TBD
If you are interested in attending one of these sessions, please send an email to any pharmacy resident's email listed below.
Email:
Trina C. Ho
Melinda B. Nguyen
Monmon Myint
Alexander Ou