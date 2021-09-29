 Skip to Content
Pharmacy Residency

The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System offers a one year Pharmacy Practice Residency (PGY1) accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). Our program offers four positions annually.

Residency Information Brochure (PDF)
Pharmacy Residency Pamphlet (PDF)

Pharmacy Residency Informational Video

Deadline: January 1, 2022

As a friendly reminder, we are participating in PHORCAS this year.

This year we will be hosting two virtual Open House Sessions:

  • Open House Dates TBD

If you are interested in attending one of these sessions, please send an email to any pharmacy resident's email listed below.

Email:
Trina C. Ho
Melinda B. Nguyen
Monmon Myint
Alexander Ou

Pharmacy Residency Team 2021
