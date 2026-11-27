Program Description

The PGY1 pharmacy residency is designed to develop pharmacist practitioners with high-level skills required to manage patient care as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team. Residents will have opportunities for learning experiences in the following areas: inpatient central pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy, ambulatory care (PACT), anticoagulation, infectious disease, acute care, long-term care (Community Living Center), pharmacoeconomics, mental health, substance use disorder, pain, women’s health, oncology, and management. Residents will participate in clinical services including but not limited to: anticoagulation, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, tobacco cessation, COPD, thyroid disorders, antimicrobial stewardship, pain, and mental health. In addition, residents will complete a major project and staff every other weekend.



Purpose

The purpose of the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for post graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

Vision

Our vision is to provide integrated pharmacy services to every patient, every day. Our employees practice in a safe, engaging environment that values teamwork and always places the patient at the center of all we do. Upon completion of the program, the pharmacy resident will be a competent, confident, and supportive Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner with the knowledge, skills, and ability to work in a variety of clinical settings.

Curriculum

VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 residents will be exposed to learning experiences in a wide variety of clinical pharmacy practice settings as displayed below, both in blocks and throughout the year as longitudinal experiences. In addition, residents will have the opportunity to customize their elective learning experiences.

Required Blocked Learning Experiences

Residency Service Commitment Orientation: 2 weeks at start of program

Inpatient Central Pharmacy: 5 weeks

Outpatient Pharmacy Service: 5 weeks

Ambulatory Care (PACT): 5 weeks

Infectious Disease/ASP: 5 weeks

Pharmacy Administration: 5 weeks

Anticoagulation: 5 weeks

Required elective #1: 6 weeks

Required elective #2: 6 weeks

Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences

Ambulatory Care PACT- (One day a week)

Inpatient Pharmacy Service Commitment (Weekend Staffing)

Residency Major Project

Medication Use Evaluation (MUE)

Professional Education & Communication

Safe Medication

Teaching Certification

Electives

Community Living Center (Long-term care)

Critical Care/Acute Care

Emergency Medicine

Mental Health

Oncology

Pain Management

Pharmacoeconomics/Academic Detailing

Specialty Medicine

Women’s Health

General (PLK) Transplant (through Loma Linda University Medical Center, depending on availability)

May discuss customized elective opportunities with the RPD/RAC

Stipend and Benefits

Stipend: approximately $57,925

13 days annual leave

13 days sick leave

11 federal holidays

Federal employee health insurance options

Education leave for select conferences

Uniform/lab coats

Authorized Absence (leave with pay) to attend pre-approved professional conferences

Partial financial support for registration fees and travel expenses to attend selected conferences

Pharmacist License Requirement

The resident must be licensed in any of the 50 states to practice as a pharmacist at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System within 120 days from the first day of their residency program. Noncompliance may result in termination from the program.

Application Materials

Applicants interested in applying to the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit materials to PhORCAS by January 2nd.

https://phorcas.cas.myliaison.com/applicant/

The following materials are required:

Submit a letter of intent

Submit a copy of your curriculum vitae

Submit an official copy of your college transcript(s); Pass/Fail schools are to provide class ranking letter.

3 references to complete the PHORCAS reference request - preferably from the faculty (former or present), employers (former or present), or any clinical staff member who provided clinical pharmacy training

If selected, participate in an interview

Special Requirements for Acceptance to the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program: Pharm.D. from an accredited college of pharmacy, US citizenship, licensure in any state.

Program Contacts

Kenneth Wong, Pharm.D.

PGY1 Residency Program Director

Email: Kenneth.wong5@va.gov



Christine Miller, Pharm.D., BCAP

PGY1 Residency Coordinator

Email: Christine.miller4@va.gov