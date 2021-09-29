Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency (PGY2)
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System offers two (2) positions annually and received full accreditation by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).
Deadline: January 10, 2021.
A facility tour is available upon request; however, one will be provided if invited for an onsite interview. Please contact our residents for arrangements.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our residency director, residency coordinator and residents listed below:
PGY2 Residency Director: Dr. Risa Ishino
PGY2 Residency Coordinator: Dr. Bosun Chung
PGY2 Psychiatric Resident: Dr. Hajer G. Ibrahim
PGY2 Psychiatric Resident: Dr. Mai-Khanh H. Nguyen
We look forward to reviewing your application!