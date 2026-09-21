Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency (PGY2)
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System offers a one-year Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency (PGY2) accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). The program offers two positions annually.
Program Description and Purpose
The Post Graduate Year 2 (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is a one-year program designed to provide a comprehensive educational and practical experience in behavioral health pharmacy practice. Pharmacists completing the program will be competent to serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications used to treat individuals with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders with emphasis in the geriatric population.
Pharmacists will be able to optimize outcomes of diverse populations of inpatients and outpatients with a variety of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders and a range of complex problems by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of the interdisciplinary team. Residents will establish collaborative professional relationships with healthcare team members along with prioritizing delivery of care to individuals with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders.
Residents will demonstrate leadership and practice management skills, demonstrate excellence in the provision of training and educational activities for health care professionals, health care professionals in training, and the public, and evaluate and improve the medication-use process in mental health patient care areas.
Program Objectives:
- Serve as a resource on the optimal use of medications to treat individuals with psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders
- Optimize the outcomes of both inpatient & outpatient populations with a variety of psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of the interdisciplinary team
- Establish collaborative professional relationships with other healthcare team members
- Prioritize delivery of care to individuals with psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders
- Demonstrate leadership & practice management skills
- Demonstrate excellence in the provision of training & educational activities for health care professionals, health care professionals in training & the public
- Evaluate and improve the medication-use process in patient care regarding mental health
Practice Experiences:
- Complete medication therapy management
- Round with interdisciplinary teams
- Present research project
- Educate pharmacy students, PGY1 pharmacy practice residents, & healthcare professionals
- Participate in department & committee meetings
- Provide clinical interventions & documentations
- Complete journal clubs and topic presentations
Required Blocked Learning Experiences:
- Adult Inpatient Psychiatry
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
- Geriatric Psychiatry in Community Living Center (CLC)
Elective Learning Experiences:
- Substance Use Disorder
- Consultation Liaison Psychiatry
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
- Pain Management
- Psychiatric Pharmacy Administration
Longitudinal Learning Experience
- MHICM
- Population Management
- Research/Projects
Stipend and Benefits
- Thirteen (13) days paid annual leave accrued
- Thirteen (13) days sick leave accrued
- Eleven (11) paid holidays
- Stipend: $61,937
- Health & life insurance available
- Authorized leave for professional meetings, if approved
- Participation in Skills Development Series
Requirements:
- United States (U.S.) citizenship
- Degree from an ACPE accredited pharmacy school
- Completion of an ASHP accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency
- Active Licensure to practice as a pharmacist in any U.S. State
- VA Form 10-2850D and Declaration for Employment Form (OF0306)
- Official pharmacy school transcript
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Three letters of recommendation
Please submit required materials through PhORCAS by January 2nd: https://portal.phorcas.org/
Program Contacts
Risa Ishino, Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Email: Risa.Ishino@va.gov
Bosun Chung, Pharm.D.
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Coordinator
Kayla Tran, Pharm.D.
Email: Kayla.Tran1@va.gov