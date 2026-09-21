Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency (PGY2)

Program Description and Purpose

The Post Graduate Year 2 (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is a one-year program designed to provide a comprehensive educational and practical experience in behavioral health pharmacy practice. Pharmacists completing the program will be competent to serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications used to treat individuals with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders with emphasis in the geriatric population.

Pharmacists will be able to optimize outcomes of diverse populations of inpatients and outpatients with a variety of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders and a range of complex problems by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of the interdisciplinary team. Residents will establish collaborative professional relationships with healthcare team members along with prioritizing delivery of care to individuals with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Residents will demonstrate leadership and practice management skills, demonstrate excellence in the provision of training and educational activities for health care professionals, health care professionals in training, and the public, and evaluate and improve the medication-use process in mental health patient care areas.

Program Objectives:

Serve as a resource on the optimal use of medications to treat individuals with psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders

Optimize the outcomes of both inpatient & outpatient populations with a variety of psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of the interdisciplinary team

Establish collaborative professional relationships with other healthcare team members

Prioritize delivery of care to individuals with psychiatric & neuropsychiatric disorders

Demonstrate leadership & practice management skills

Demonstrate excellence in the provision of training & educational activities for health care professionals, health care professionals in training & the public

Evaluate and improve the medication-use process in patient care regarding mental health

Practice Experiences:

Complete medication therapy management

Round with interdisciplinary teams

Present research project

Educate pharmacy students, PGY1 pharmacy practice residents, & healthcare professionals

Participate in department & committee meetings

Provide clinical interventions & documentations

Complete journal clubs and topic presentations

Required Blocked Learning Experiences:

Adult Inpatient Psychiatry

Outpatient Mental Health Clinic

Geriatric Psychiatry in Community Living Center (CLC)

Elective Learning Experiences:

Substance Use Disorder

Consultation Liaison Psychiatry

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Pain Management

Psychiatric Pharmacy Administration

Longitudinal Learning Experience

MHICM

Population Management

Research/Projects

Stipend and Benefits

Thirteen (13) days paid annual leave accrued

Thirteen (13) days sick leave accrued

Eleven (11) paid holidays

Stipend: $61,937

Health & life insurance available

Authorized leave for professional meetings, if approved

Participation in Skills Development Series

Requirements:

United States (U.S.) citizenship

Degree from an ACPE accredited pharmacy school

Completion of an ASHP accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency

Active Licensure to practice as a pharmacist in any U.S. State

VA Form 10-2850D and Declaration for Employment Form (OF0306)

Official pharmacy school transcript

Letter of intent

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Three letters of recommendation

Please submit required materials through PhORCAS by January 2nd: https://portal.phorcas.org/

Program Contacts

Risa Ishino, Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS

PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director

Email: Risa.Ishino@va.gov

Bosun Chung, Pharm.D.

PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Coordinator

Email:Bosun.Chung@va.gov

Kayla Tran, Pharm.D.

Email: Kayla.Tran1@va.gov