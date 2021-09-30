Psychology Training
The pre-doctoral internship at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and includes both general and neuropsychology tracks. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.
Internship Program
According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify approval for application and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.
Internship Application Due: November 6, 2021
APPIC Match Number, General Internship: 112611
APPIC Match Number, Neuropsychology: 112612
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2023. The applicant may select one of the six different emphasis areas (all are 1-year positions): General Mental Health with an emphasis in Third Wave Behavioral Psychotherapy, Health Psychology, Holistic Mental Health, Primary Care Mental Health Integration, and PTSD Clinical Team, Psychological Assessment. There is currently funding for nine positions. Please refer to the program brochure below for further details on the emphasis areas.
Postdoctoral Application Due: January 1, 2022
APPIC Match Number: 112611
Postdoctoral Neuropsychology Residency Program
The Clinical Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in 2023. We have funding for one 2-year position, and WILL BE accepting applications in 2021 for the 2022-2024 training years. Please refer to the program brochure for further details.
Postdoctoral Application Date: December 5, 2021