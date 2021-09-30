Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2023. The applicant may select one of the six different emphasis areas (all are 1-year positions): General Mental Health with an emphasis in Third Wave Behavioral Psychotherapy, Health Psychology, Holistic Mental Health, Primary Care Mental Health Integration, and PTSD Clinical Team, Psychological Assessment. There is currently funding for nine positions. Please refer to the program brochure below for further details on the emphasis areas.

Postdoctoral Application Due: January 1, 2022

APPIC Match Number: 112611