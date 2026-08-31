VA Loma Linda Psychology Training
The pre-doctoral internship at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and includes both general and neuropsychology tracks. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.
Internship Program
The pre-doctoral internship at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and includes both general and neuropsychology tracks. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.
According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify approval for application and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.
Internship Application Due: November 1, 2026
APPIC Match Number, General Internship: 112611
APPIC Match Number, Neuropsychology: 112612
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The general postdoctoral residency program at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System was most recently accredited for a full 10 years in July 2024 by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (next site visit anticipated in 2034). The applicant may apply to any/all of the following emphasis areas (all are 1-year positions):
- BHIP/General Mental Health
- Clinical Health Psychology
- Holistic Mental Health
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Psychological Assessment
- Substance Use and Recovery
There is currently funding for nine positions. Please refer to the program brochure below for further details on the emphasis areas.
Postdoctoral Application Due: January 1, 2027
Postdoctoral Neuropsychology Residency Program
The Clinical Neuropsychology postdoctoral residency at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System was accredited for a full 10 years in July 2024 by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association in Clinical Neuropsychology (next site visit anticipated in 2034). We have funding for one 2-year position, and WILL BE accepting applications in 2025 for the 2026-2028 training years. Please refer to the program brochure for further details.
Postdoctoral Application Date: December 5, 2026
Psychology Practicum Program
The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Psychology Training Program has training agreements and accepts applications from the following APA accredited psychology doctoral programs:
- Azusa Pacific University
- California Baptist University
- Fuller Theology Seminary, Graduate School of Psychology
- Loma Linda University
- Pepperdine University
- Rosemead School of Psychology/Biola University
- University of La Verne
For the 2026-2027 training year, VA Loma Linda will be recruiting 8-10 students for our clinical tracks, 3 students for our psychological assessment clerkship, 1-2 students for our Neuropsychological clerkship, and up to 1-3 students for our CBOC Track. Please see the Psychology Practicum Program brochure for additional information regarding these experiences.
Psychology Practicum Application dates: February 17-26, 2027.
Psychology Training Staff
Below is a listing of all Psychology Staff who are involved in the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System Psychology Training Program.
APA Accreditation
The internship, general postdoctoral residency, and neuropsychology postdoctoral residency at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System are currently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
Questions regarding the accreditation status of any of the programs above may be addressed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242,
Phone: 202-336-5979/ E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: https://accreditation.apa.org/