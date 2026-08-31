Internship Program

The pre-doctoral internship at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association and includes both general and neuropsychology tracks. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028.

According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify approval for application and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.

Internship Application Due: November 1, 2026

APPIC Match Number, General Internship: 112611

APPIC Match Number, Neuropsychology: 112612