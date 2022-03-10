Trainee Registration Process
Welcome to VA Loma Linda Healthcare System! We look forward to being a part of your educational journey.
The following forms are required by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations prior to your first work day.
- Please click on the appropriate link below for your type of appointment.
- Make sure you have a printer available. Some of these forms cannot be saved.
Note: If you are a trainee who will be paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs, please contact Human Resources Management Service at 909-825-7084 ext. 2872. This includes, but is not limited to Dental, Podiatry, Pharmacy, Psychology and Social Work interns and residents.
- Resident physicians (including fellows)
- Trainees and students not paid by the VA (this includes, but is not limited to pharmacy, occupational therapy and physical therapy students.)
- Nursing Students
Everyone will need to bring the following current forms of identification to orientation:
- Government-issued photo identification card (i.e. drivers license, military identification, passport)
- Permanent Resident Card (if applicable)
Questions? Contact the ACOS/Education Office at email: VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov