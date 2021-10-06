Trainee Registration

Welcome to VA Loma Linda Healthcare System! We look forward to being a part of your educational journey.

We are affiliated with the Loma Linda University and 90 other educational institutions to provide training for a variety of post-graduate professions and allied health specialists. Year after year, we continue to be one of the top 25 employers in the Inland Empire with over 2,500 employees, 920 volunteers and over 1,300 trainees each year. You can find additional information about education at the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

You must complete the registration process before starting your first rotation with us at the VA.

All trainees must complete an annual mandatory training refresher course.

For assistance while you are rotating at the VA, contact your program coordinator or the Associate Chief of Staff for Education Office.

ACOS/E Clinical Education Department

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Second floor above the main lobby

Phone: 909-583-6850 or 800-741-8387 ext. 6850

Fax: 909-777-3828

Access to Building

The Medical Center may be accessed through entrances in the front lobby, southwest, south, east and north entrances. Before 6 a.m. and after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays, only the north entrance by the Emergency Department and VA Police is open.

Informatics/Library Services

The medical library, on the 2nd floor, 2 southeast, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is closed on holidays and weekends. Many on-line references are available through the VA computer network.