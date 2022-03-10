Trainees and Students Not Paid by the VA
The following documentation and training must be completed before your rotation to the VA.
In addition you must come to the VA to be fingerprinted Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Please email VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov to schedule.
Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:
Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates
The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.
-
During self registration you will need to provide this information:
-
VA Location Code: LOM (VA Loma Linda Healthcare System)
-
VA Point of Contact Email: VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov
-