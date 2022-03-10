 Skip to Content

Trainees and Students Not Paid by the VA

The following documentation and training must be completed before your rotation to the VA.

In addition you must come to the VA to be fingerprinted Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Please email VHALOMClinicalEducation@va.gov to schedule.

Complete, Print and Sign all of the following:

REVIEW FIRST - Onboarding Checklist (PDF)
Fingerprint Form (DOCX)
Trainee WOC Appointment Letter (DOCX)
Applicant Statement of Selective Service Registration Status (Males Only) (PDF)
I-9 Form Employment Eligibility Verification (PDF)
VA Form 710 (PDF)
Self-ID Handicap SF2561 (PDF)
Race Form SF181 (PDF)
Educational Data Form (PDF)

Complete Mandatory Training and Print Certificates

The online mandatory training modules are expected to take up to 1 hour to complete, but does not have to be finished in one sitting.

Mandatory Training Instructions (PDF)

  • During self registration you will need to provide this information:

Last updated: