U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Long Beach Healthcare System's leadership team.
Walt_C_Dannenberg
Walt C Dannenberg

Medical Center Director

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5400

Bryan_E_Arnette
Bryan E. Arnette

Deputy Director

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5401

Elizabeth_Aubry
Elizabeth Aubry

Chief of Staff

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5403

Michael_Kim
Michael J. Kim

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Long Beach health care

Cory_B_Ramsey
Cory B Ramsey RN, MHA, NEA-BC

Associate Director, Patient Care Services, Chief Nurse Executive

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-5402

Marla_Weiss
Marla Weiss DNP, FNP-BC

Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services, Chief Nurse Executive

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 14873

Christina_White
Christina White

Assistant Director

VA Orlando health care

Phone: 407-631-1000