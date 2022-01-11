Virtual Veterans Town Hall

In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System, invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to join its quarterly Veterans Town Hall.

Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in California, the Veterans Town Hall will be held virtually via Facebook LIVE.

Veterans Town Hall

Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12-1 p.m.

Via Facebook LIVE

Senior Leadership and staff from key departments will be in attendance to provide answers to questions pre-submitted via one of the following social media accounts:

Facebook: @VALongBeach

Twitter: @VALongBeach

Instagram: @valongbeach

LIVE questions will be accommodated as time permits.

The event is part of a nationwide effort by VA facilities across the country to improve communication with, and hear directly from, Veterans.