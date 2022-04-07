In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

The Virtual Veterans Town Hall will take place Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12-1 p.m. Guests can join by Audio Call or Online Video. Mobile device must have the Microsoft Teams application installed in order to join the online video.

Senior Leadership and staff from key departments will be in attendance to answer questions on the spot.

The event is part of a nationwide effort by VA facilities across the country to improve communication with, and hear directly from, Veterans.