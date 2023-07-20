PACT Act Event

VA Long Beach Healthcare System is holding a PACT Act Event for Veterans who may be affected by conditions covered under the new law which expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Services offered at this event:

• VBA claims clinic

• Health care eligibility and enrollment assistance (Bring DD214)

• Toxic exposure screenings

Pre-register for the event on August 12th:

https://form.jotform.com/231836819133156

Pre-Registration deadline: August 8th.

If you're not able to make it to this event, but would still like to apply for VA Healthcare:

• Apply online at https://www.va.gov/health.../apply/application/introduction

• Call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, M-F, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

• Mail a completed, signed Application for Health Benefits

https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-10ez/

• Bring a completed, signed VA Form 10-10EZ with you to your nearest medical center or clinic:

https://www.va.gov/find-locations/

or get help through your state’s Department of Veterans Affairs Service Officer:

https://www.va.gov/about_va/state-dva-offices.asp

• Get help filing your claim by working with an accredited representative:

https://www.va.gov/disability/get-help-filing-claim/

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency!

• Most Veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an “Intent to File” by August 9, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022

• Call 800-827-1000, Mon-Fri, 8am-9pm ET

If you'd like to schedule a virtual appointment with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to file a claim, visit the VA Visitor Engagement Reporting Application website (VAVERA):

https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/