Hiring Fair

VA Long Beach Healthcare System Hiring Fair

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System is hiring for the following positions:

• Registered Nurse: https://bit.ly/43K2feM

• Licensed Vocational Nurse: https://bit.ly/3YesXei

• Nurse Assistant: https://bit.ly/3OClceU

• Housekeeping Aid: https://bit.ly/3QldTtE

• Food Service Worker: https://bit.ly/43R4ME3

• Dietitian: https://bit.ly/47ajKI3

• Clinical Psychologist: https://bit.ly/3q5K2dY

• Senior Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3OzSV8X

• Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3OBL9eH

• Diagnostic Radiological Technician: https://bit.ly/3qbD2w4

• Senior Police Officer: https://bit.ly/479PT2v

To attend the Hiring Fair all applicants should arrive with:

1. 2 Unexpired Forms of ID (Driver’s License/State ID, Birth Certificate, Social Security Card)

2. Immunization Records

3. Copy or copies of resume

4. DD-214- Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (if applicable)

5. VA Service-Connected Letter and/or SF-15 form for veterans' preference (if applicable)

6. Schedule A Letter for documentation of disabilities for persons with disabilities (if applicable)