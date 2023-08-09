Hiring Fair
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Aug 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Bldg 600
Cost:
Free
The VA Long Beach Healthcare System is hiring for the following positions:
• Registered Nurse: https://bit.ly/43K2feM
• Licensed Vocational Nurse: https://bit.ly/3YesXei
• Nurse Assistant: https://bit.ly/3OClceU
• Housekeeping Aid: https://bit.ly/3QldTtE
• Food Service Worker: https://bit.ly/43R4ME3
• Dietitian: https://bit.ly/47ajKI3
• Clinical Psychologist: https://bit.ly/3q5K2dY
• Senior Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3OzSV8X
• Social Worker: https://bit.ly/3OBL9eH
• Diagnostic Radiological Technician: https://bit.ly/3qbD2w4
• Senior Police Officer: https://bit.ly/479PT2v
To attend the Hiring Fair all applicants should arrive with:
1. 2 Unexpired Forms of ID (Driver’s License/State ID, Birth Certificate, Social Security Card)
2. Immunization Records
3. Copy or copies of resume
4. DD-214- Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (if applicable)
5. VA Service-Connected Letter and/or SF-15 form for veterans' preference (if applicable)
6. Schedule A Letter for documentation of disabilities for persons with disabilities (if applicable)