Veterans Day Celebration

Veterans Day Celebration Announcement

VA Long Beach Healthcare System Veterans Day Celebration

When:

Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

Parking Lot B

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites you to come celebrate Veterans Day at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Friday, November 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot B. 

We'll have delicious food, awesome vendors, a car show, motorcycles, and some great music as well! Stop by for some fun at the VA!

