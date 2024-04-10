Learn more about Whole Health services available to you and get engage in your circle of health

When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Stars and Stripes Plaza between bldgs. 165 and 166 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for a Whole Health Day event on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Stars and Stripes Plaza to participate in Whole Health drop-in activities and learn more about all of the great Whole Health resources available at VA Long Beach. The event will also include live music, food (sponsored by our VA Canteen), and a Showcase featuring the artwork from our different Creative Arts & Humanities Programs.