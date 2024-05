Memorial Day Flag Planting

When: Fri. May 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: In front of building 126 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us on Friday, May 24 for our Memorial Day Flag Planting from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in front of building 126 (Tower Building) under the flagpole. See you there!