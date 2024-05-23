Skip to Content

Veterans Social Connection

American flags in opposite corners with text about Veterans Social Connection

The Veterans Social Connection provides Veterans an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment.

When:

Fri. May 31, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT

Where:

Patriot Cafe Patio

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans: The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment. The VSC is also designed to expose Veterans to key programs and offerings at VA Long Beach Healthcare System. The VSC is held on the last Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the Patriot Café Patio. Come by on Friday, May 31!

