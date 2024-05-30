Adaptive Sports Expo

When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: SCI Brown Parking Lot B3 and B4 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





All Veterans and employees are welcome to participate in the fun, excitement, and adaptive sports activities!

What is it: Cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, boccia, pickle ball and adaptive rock climbing and more!

Why attend?

Connect directly with community resources

Enhance community integration, independent living skills, and quality of life

Have fun!

