Adaptive Sports Expo
When:
Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
SCI Brown Parking Lot B3 and B4
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
All Veterans and employees are welcome to participate in the fun, excitement, and adaptive sports activities!
What is it: Cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, boccia, pickle ball and adaptive rock climbing and more!
Why attend?
- Connect directly with community resources
- Enhance community integration, independent living skills, and quality of life
- Have fun!
FAQ
- No cost
- No pre-registration
- Open to all
- Come ready to participate!