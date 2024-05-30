Skip to Content

Adaptive Sports Expo

When:

Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

SCI Brown Parking Lot B3 and B4

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

All Veterans and employees are welcome to participate in the fun, excitement, and adaptive sports activities!

When: Friday, June 7th 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Where: SCI Brown Parking Lot B3 and B4

What is it: Cycling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, boccia, pickle ball and adaptive rock climbing and more!

Why attend? 

  • Connect directly with community resources
  • Enhance community integration, independent living skills, and quality of life
  • Have fun!

FAQ

  • No cost
  • No pre-registration
  • Open to all
  • Come ready to participate!

