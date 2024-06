4th of July Celebration

When: Thu. Jul 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Patriot Park 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Celebrate with us this 4th of July at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Patriot Park on July 4, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Have some BBQ, dance to live music and enjoy door prizes!

See you there!