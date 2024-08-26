Veterans Social Connection

Come by on September 27th!

When: Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT Where: Bldg. 165, Canteen Patio 5901 East Seventh Street Long Beach, CA Cost: Free





Calling all Veterans: The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment. The VSC is also designed to provide resources to Veterans via key programs and offerings at VA Long Beach Healthcare System. The VSC is held on the last Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the Patriot Café Patio. Come by September 27!

