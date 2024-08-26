Skip to Content

Veterans Social Connection

Veterans Social Connection graphic with American flag on the left edge of picture and text about upcoming event.

Come by on September 27th!

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am PT

Where:

Bldg. 165, Canteen Patio

5901 East Seventh Street

Long Beach, CA

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans: The Veteran Social Connection (VSC) provides Veterans with an opportunity to meet and socialize in a safe environment. The VSC is also designed to provide resources to Veterans via key programs and offerings at VA Long Beach Healthcare System. The VSC is held on the last Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the Patriot Café Patio. Come by September 27!

