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Mental Health Care

VA Long Beach health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care

The Mental Health Service offers both inpatient and outpatient services. Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (988; press 1), text (838255) or chat online. Our Urgent Mental Health Care is located at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 800, rm. 1200 and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for established patients, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new patients. For after hours emergencies, please go to the Emergency Department.

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Care and resources for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

  • The Education and Dissemination Unit of the Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) is based out of the Long Beach VA. Our website includes numerous education materials for Veterans and their caregivers.

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