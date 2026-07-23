Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care

The Mental Health Service offers both inpatient and outpatient services. Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression

Marriage and relationship problems

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders

Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (988; press 1), text (838255) or chat online. Our Urgent Mental Health Care is located at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 800, rm. 1200 and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for established patients, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new patients. For after hours emergencies, please go to the Emergency Department.

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.