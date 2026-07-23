Mental Health Care
VA Long Beach health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
The Mental Health Service offers both inpatient and outpatient services. Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (988; press 1), text (838255) or chat online. Our Urgent Mental Health Care is located at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 800, rm. 1200 and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for established patients, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new patients. For after hours emergencies, please go to the Emergency Department.
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.