Patient Advocates
The patient advocates at VA Long Beach health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Supervisory Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
Heriberto Bancalari
Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
John Enciso
Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
Kerri Towles
Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
Terrence Grady
Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
To ensure both security and timeliness, the official, secure, and preferred method for written communication with the VA Long Beach Patient Advocate team and administrative points of contact is My HealtheVet (MHV) Secure Messaging. MHV is a federally approved, encrypted platform built specifically for clinical and administrative communication, ensuring the complete security of your PHI/PII. All MHV correspondence is automatically time-stamped and securely documented within the VA system, providing the clear, accessible record of communication you need for accountability. Please go to MyHealtheVet on VA.gov, log in and select the triage group select LB: Patient Advocate_Admin. You may also call
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Notice to patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, visit the Medical Board of California website, email license check, or call 800-633-2322.