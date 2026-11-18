To ensure both security and timeliness, the official, secure, and preferred method for written communication with the VA Long Beach Patient Advocate team and administrative points of contact is My HealtheVet (MHV) Secure Messaging. MHV is a federally approved, encrypted platform built specifically for clinical and administrative communication, ensuring the complete security of your PHI/PII. All MHV correspondence is automatically time-stamped and securely documented within the VA system, providing the clear, accessible record of communication you need for accountability. Please go to MyHealtheVet on VA.gov, log in and select the triage group select LB: Patient Advocate_Admin. You may also call .

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with: