Returning Service Member Care
VA Long Beach health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a Case Manager
Hsuan (Gracie) Lin BSN, RN, CCM
Clinical Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager (Program Manager)
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Hsuan.Lin@va.gov
Kara Diego BSN, RN, CCM
Clinical Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager (Alternate Program Manager)
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: kara.diego@va.gov
Janet Casmas-Malbrough
Transition Patient Advocate Post 9/11 M2VA
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Our team can also be reached via email at VHALON TCM Referrals.
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Garden Grove and Mission Viejo provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.