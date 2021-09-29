Returning service member care
VA Long Beach health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
June Callasan MSN, RN, CCM
TCM Program Manager
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5316
Email: June.Callasan@va.gov
Christopher Pagal
Transitional Patient Advocate
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5568
Email: Christopher.Pagal@va.gov
Virginia De Ocampo BSN, RN, CCM
Clinical Lead Case Manager
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-5527
Email: Virginia.Deocampo@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Garden Grove and Mission Viejo provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.