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News releases

News releases for VA Long Beach health care.

  • July 30, 2026

    VA Long Beach Healthcare System today announced its participation in a new clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat diabetes, as treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

  • July 21, 2026

    VA Long Beach received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • June 26, 2026

    This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.

  • June 16, 2026

    This week, VA Long Beach announced the permanent appointments of Dr. Charmaine Mainor as Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive; Dr. Lina Salty as Deputy Chief of Staff; and Dr. Daniel McGrath as Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services / Deputy Nurse Executive.

  • May 18, 2026

    The VA Long Beach Healthcare System announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report, an improvement from their 3-star rating last year.

  • May 14, 2026

    The VA Long Beach Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

  • February 26, 2026

    VA Long Beach today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

  • November 28, 2025

    The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

  • June 17, 2025

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Veterans and the American public at-large.

  • June 13, 2025

    This week, the VA Long Beach Healthcare System was notified that it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital; Home Care; and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.