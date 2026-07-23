News releases
News releases for VA Long Beach health care.
July 30, 2026
VA Long Beach Healthcare System today announced its participation in a new clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat diabetes, as treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).
July 21, 2026
VA Long Beach received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
June 26, 2026
This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.
June 16, 2026
This week, VA Long Beach announced the permanent appointments of Dr. Charmaine Mainor as Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive; Dr. Lina Salty as Deputy Chief of Staff; and Dr. Daniel McGrath as Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services / Deputy Nurse Executive.
May 18, 2026
The VA Long Beach Healthcare System announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report, an improvement from their 3-star rating last year.
May 14, 2026
The VA Long Beach Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
February 26, 2026
VA Long Beach today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
November 28, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
June 17, 2025
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Veterans and the American public at-large.
June 13, 2025
This week, the VA Long Beach Healthcare System was notified that it earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital; Home Care; and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.