Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Temporary location
Effective April 1, 2026 until summer 2027. The Gardena VA Clinic is temporally located at 1141 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Suite 212, Gardena, CA 90247, open Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed on the weekends and federal holidays.
Emergency information
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 877-252-4866
Change your appointment: 562-826-8000
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill:
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT: 888-769-8387
- 24 -hours: 877-252-4866
Media inquiries: 562-826-5498