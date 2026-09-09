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Operating status

VA Long Beach health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Temporary location

    Effective April 1, 2026 until summer 2027. The Gardena VA Clinic is temporally located at 1141 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Suite 212, Gardena, CA 90247, open Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed on the weekends and federal holidays.

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 877-252-4866

Change your appointment: 562-826-8000

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: select 1, then 1 again

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

Media inquiries: 562-826-5498