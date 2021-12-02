The Office of Integrity and Compliance is comprised of eight elements: 1. Risk Assessment, 2. Policies and Procedures, 3. Communications, 4. Training and Education, 5. Auditing and Monitoring, 6. Investigation and Response, 7. Resolution, Enforcement, and Discipline, and 8. Compliance Resources.

The OIC has also incorporated two program emphasis areas: 1. The VHA Code of Integrity, and 2. Fraud, Waste, and Abuse.

