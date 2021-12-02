 Skip to Content

Compliance

The Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) is a program that identifies and helps our staff follow policies and procedures. By doing this, we preserve Veterans’ trust and maintain a culture of integrity. To create the ideal culture of integrity, employees must be committed to doing what is right, even when nobody else is looking!

The Office of Integrity and Compliance is comprised of eight elements: 1. Risk Assessment, 2. Policies and Procedures, 3. Communications, 4. Training and Education, 5. Auditing and Monitoring, 6. Investigation and Response, 7. Resolution, Enforcement, and Discipline, and 8. Compliance Resources.

The OIC has also incorporated two program emphasis areas: 1. The VHA Code of Integrity, and 2. Fraud, Waste, and Abuse.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Connect with a staff member

Michelle_Harkey

Michelle Harkey

Compliance Officer

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext 1 4717

Email: Michelle.Harkey@va.gov

Brenda Scott-Jeries

Compliance Auditor

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 1 3180

Email: Brenda.Scott-Jeries@va.gov

Anonymous Hotline 

562-826-8000, ext. 1 4534

