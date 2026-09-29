The Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) protects Veterans' trust in VA healthcare. We start by promoting a system-wide culture of integrity, a vital part of VA's focus on High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles.

Report your concerns, any identification of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA) or employee/Veteran risks to the Office of Integrity and Compliance by contacting April Bernabe.

VHA Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) Helpline: or VHA OIC Help Line

If you suspect criminal activity, contact the VA OIG Hotline at or OIG Hotline