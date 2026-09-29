Compliance
The Office of Corporate Compliance (OCC) is a program that identifies and helps our staff follow policies and procedures. By doing this, we preserve Veterans’ trust and maintain a culture of integrity. To create the ideal culture of integrity, employees must be committed to doing what is right, even when nobody else is looking!
The Office Corporate Compliance (OCC) is comprised of eight sections.
Controlled substance inspection program
The Controlled Substance Inspection Program provides oversight of the controlled substances at VA Medical Centers and the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacies (CMOP)
Health care ethics
The Ethics Consult Team is a multidisciplinary group that serves as the facility’s resource for addressing the complex ethical issues that arise in patient care, health care management, and research.
Office of Integrity and Compliance
The Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) protects Veterans' trust in VA healthcare. We start by promoting a system-wide culture of integrity, a vital part of VA's focus on High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles.
Report your concerns, any identification of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA) or employee/Veteran risks to the Office of Integrity and Compliance by contacting April Bernabe.
VHA Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) Helpline:
If you suspect criminal activity, contact the VA OIG Hotline at
Privacy/Freedom of Information Act
VA Agency FOIA mission is to encourage and oversee agency compliance with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It serves to protect Patient / Employee Privacy as if you’re protecting your own Personal Health Information (PHI)/Personally Identifiable Information (PII).
“Privacy is everyone business”. Protect Patient/Employee Privacy as if you’re protecting your own
Personal Health Information (PHI) / Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Whenever there’s a doubt, reach out to your Privacy Team for guidance.
Policy development program
The Policy Development Program supports the facilities mission on the road to a High Reliability Organization by creating and supporting a policy framework that is in compliance with VHA Directive 0999 titled VHA Policy Management.
Records and information management
The records management program supports the accomplishment of VA Long Beach Healthcare System’s programmatic and administrative missions, preserves official records in accordance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and promotes access to information by VA staff and the public.
Risk management
Risk Management addresses all risk whether it pertains to patients, staff or facility. Risk Mitigation is everyone’s business. If you see or suspect a risk notify Risk Management. If in doubt, reach out to Risk Management for guidance.
REMINDER - ALL SUBPOENAS should be submitted to Risk Management via email or call ext. 1-5473
Research compliance
Research compliance provides oversight of compliance with VA and other Federal requirements for the protection of human research subjects, laboratory animal welfare, research safety, research laboratory security, research information security, and research misconduct.
The goal is to develop the regulatory knowledge required to be able to identify noncompliance, to be able to provide education to the research community, and to be a research resource at VA Long Beach Healthcare System.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Connect with a staff member
Michelle Harkey
Chief of Corporate Compliance
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Michelle.Harkey@va.gov