The Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) is a program that identifies and helps our staff follow policies and procedures. By doing this, we preserve Veterans’ trust and maintain a culture of integrity. To create the ideal culture of integrity, employees must be committed to doing what is right, even when nobody else is looking!
The Office of Integrity and Compliance is comprised of eight elements: 1. Risk Assessment, 2. Policies and Procedures, 3. Communications, 4. Training and Education, 5. Auditing and Monitoring, 6. Investigation and Response, 7. Resolution, Enforcement, and Discipline, and 8. Compliance Resources.
The OIC has also incorporated two program emphasis areas: 1. The VHA Code of Integrity, and 2. Fraud, Waste, and Abuse.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Connect with a staff member
Michelle Harkey
Compliance Officer
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-8000, ext 1 4717
Email: Michelle.Harkey@va.gov
Brenda Scott-Jeries
Compliance Auditor
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 1 3180
Email: Brenda.Scott-Jeries@va.gov
Anonymous Hotline
562-826-8000, ext. 1 4534